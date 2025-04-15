Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman Enters the Wild West with New McFarlane DC Multiverse Figure

A Crisis is coming upon the DC Multiverse but that is not stopping McFarlane Toys as they debut some brand new DC Comics figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Cowboy Batman figure inspired by Batman/Superman: Archive of Worlds.

Set in the Western World, Cowboy Batman sports a cowboy outfit, hat, and removable jacket.

The 7-inch figure includes a Batarang, display base, and collectible art card for fans.

Pre-orders are live for the $24.99 Cowboy Batman figure, releasing in May 2025.

Batman/Superman: Archive of Worlds is ais a post Dark Nights: Death Metal story that was written by Gene Luen Yang with art by Ivan Reis. The story begins with Batman and Superman discovering a mysterious film projector that acts as a portal to alternate realities. However, each one is styled like a different genre of old Hollywood films, and they are pulled into these new cinematic worlds, showcasing your favorite heroes like never before. McFarlane Toys is now stepping into the DC Multiverse once again as they unveil their new Cowboy Batman figure.

Inspired by the events of Batman/Superman, this Western World Dark Knight is ready for a new rootin tootin adventure as he tries to find his way back home. This figure is nicely sculpted right from the pages of DC Comics, and he will feature his cowboy outfit with a matching hat. Batman will also get a removable jacket and a batarang, which is all he really needs to get the job done. Cowboy Batman is a general release figure at the new $24.99 price tag with a May 2025 release, and pre-orders are live.

Batman (DC Multiverse: Western World)

"To thwart the apocalypse cascading across multiple realities, Batman and Superman must join forces with their counterparts and sojourn to strange lands! The World of the Knight and the World of Tomorrow are not the only two creations crafted by the sinister Auteur.io – and this nefarious cybernetic despot is hell-bent on at last crafting his own twisted notion of utopia."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

COWBOY BATMAN™ as featured in DC™ comics

Includes Batarang, figure display base and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

