Batman Gets a New Exclusive Bat-Raptor Bundle from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is seemingly on a rerelease kick as the Bat-Raptor is back with a new Batman for the DC Multiverse line

Return to the streets of Gotham once again with McFarlane Toys as they debut their latest Gold Label set. Releasing exclusively through GameStop, the Dark Knight is back and is bringing his Bat-Raptor vehicle with him. Fans have seen the Bat-Raptor before in the early waves of the DC Multiverse, and it has now returned with a new deco. On top of that, a mash-up of Batman is also included, featuring a Hush outfit with the new angry head sculpt from the recent Bat Vs. Spawn 2-Pack. The Caped Crusader will not come with any accessories, but the Bat-Raptor and the vehicle will also fit other 6/7" scale figures if you need to get them a sweet new ride. GameStop has this Gold Label Set priced at $49.99 and is currently up for pre-order in stores and online right here.

"The Bat-Raptor is a state-of-the-art, three-wheeled, open-air roadster built by the Dark Knight himself. Powered by a mighty engine, this trike is able to make massive leaps, scale brutal terrain, and chase down the most evasive criminals."

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the worlds greatest weapon against crime – the BATMAN! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of Justice!"

Product Features:

BATMAN™ and BAT-RAPTOR™ are based on their looks in DC™ comics

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure and vehicle based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

