McFarlane Toys Unleashes DC Multiverse Batman vs. Spawn 2-Pack

Expand your DC Multiverse collection with the battle of greats as McFarlane Toys has Batman taking on the power of Al Simmons

Get ready for some multiversal adventures as McFarlane Toys debuts their newest DC Multiverse 2-Pack. It is Batman vs. Spawn as two comic book heavy hitters come to life with brand new figure sets. A brand new Caped Crusader figure was crafted for this release and will come with a pair of hands and a batarang. Spawn, on the other hands seems to be a similar release to the Spawn's Universe line, with some slight modifications. A sword will accompany this Hellspawn, as well as a themed display base and a backdrop for a nice dynamic pose. The comic based Batman & Spawn 2-Pack is priced at $49.99, set for an August 2023 release and pre-orders are live here.

Batman Takes on Spawn with New McFarlane Toys 2-Pack

"BATMAN: As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

"SPAWN: A Government agent, Al Simmons was killed by his own men. Resurrected from the depths of hell, he returns to Earth as the warrior Spawn, guarding the forgotten alleys of New York City. As he seeks answers about his past, Spawn grapples with the dark forces that returned him to Earth, battling enemies and discovering unlikely allies. As he learns to harness his extraordinary powers, he begins to grasp the full extent of what brought him back – and what he left behind."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on the DC Multiverse and Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes a specialized base with a backdrop and 2 figure bases.

Batman includes extra hands and batarang.

Spawn includes a sword.

Included 2 collectible art cards with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

