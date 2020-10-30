Funko Wants You to Chase Waterfalls with TLC Chase Pops

Don't go chasing waterfalls, as Funko is bringing the waterfalls to you with new TLC Pop vinyls. Please stick to the rivers and the lakes that you're used to this time around as singers Tionne Watkins, Lisa Lopes, and Crystal Jones get pop-ified this time around. I know that you're gonna have it your way or nothing at all but the thing that tops off this reveal is each singer is getting a chase variant. Each chase will feature a water styled variant that emphasizes their iconic song "Waterfalls." But I DONT think you're moving too fast on wanting to lock down some pre-orders for these three Funko Pops as they are quite special.

It is quite rare that one Funko Pop in a wave gets a Chase variant but three is remarkable. Funko is really going all out with TLC but getting those chases will be amazing. TLC is set to release in January 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. I can imagine that they would be a 1:6 ratio so they will be quite hard to come by but that will only make it more satisfying getting your hands on them. It does look like Funko is starting to explore the music sector of Pop vinyls and this is a great start to show their commitment to the bands. If we can start getting more singers, artists, and bands with chase Pop variants then I'm sure these will start flying off the shelves.

"Don't go chasing waterfalls

Please stick to the rivers and the lakes that you're used to

I know that you're gonna have it your way or nothing at all

But I think you're moving too fast"

"Don't go chasing waterfalls, pre-order the new Funko Pop! Rocks: TLC Pop! and chase figures instead."