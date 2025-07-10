Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman (No Man's Land) Arrives with New McFarlane Toys Digital

A Crisis on Infinite Earths is upon the DC Multiverse, but McFarlane Toys is still summoning heroes to your collection like Batman

Article Summary Batman (No Man’s Land) debuts as a 7-inch McFarlane Toys Digital action figure collectible.

Inspired by the iconic 1999 storyline, Batman features a fabric cape, blue-grey suit, and signature gear.

Includes bonus digital collectible, swappable hands, batarang, and collectible art card for fans.

Pre-orders are live for $29.99 with an August 2025 release; DC license ending mid-2026 adds urgency.

No Man's Land (1999) is one of Batman's darkest and most gripping storylines, set in a Gotham City devastated by a catastrophic earthquake and abandoned by the U.S. government. With the city officially cut off from outside aid, Gotham becomes a lawless war zone divided among rival gangs, each controlling its own territory. Of course, that puts Batman and his allies directly into action with Oracle, Nightwing, Robin, and even Huntress fighting against criminals in the city to restore order. McFarlane Toys now brings that No Man's Land Batman to life for their newest wave of DC Digital figures.

The Caped Crusader is nicely crafted here with a fabric cape and a dark blue and grey batsuit. He will come with a pair of swappable hands, a batarang, a collectible card, and a companion digital code. Time is counting down before McFarlane's DC Comics contract is up in mid-2026, so be sure to pre-order these figures before either crisis arrives to keep the DC Multiverse alive in your collection. No Man's Land Batman is priced at $29.99, and pre-orders are already live and selling out fast with an August 2025 release.

Batman (No Man's Land) with McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible

"Following an earthquake, Gotham™ becomes a war zone. It's up to Batman and his allies to restore law and order in one of the Dark Knight's™ greatest epics."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on DC™ comics

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes McFARLANE TOYS™ DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE

Accessories include 2 extra hands, batarang and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC DIRECT™ figures

