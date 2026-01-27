Demon Hunting Around The Funko Booth At London Toy Fair 2026 Last Week

Funko showcased their new K-Pop Demon Hunters figures at London Toy Fair 2026 with a major presence.
Unlike other exhibitors, Funko displayed physical products instead of placeholder signs or photos.
Strong licensing partnerships and adaptable toy models kept Funko ahead of industry competitors.
The booth featured a wide range of new Funko collectibles, making a big impact at the event.
Chloe at Funko was very pleased at the London Toy Fair 2026 that they had got their K-Pop Demon Hunters figures out there, when many other exhibitors were reduced to putting out "coming soon" signs, photos, logos or other place fillers. But Funko, thanks to a) strong advance licensor relationships and b) a standard toy model that can be tweaked, was ahead of the game and went large at Toy Fair last week. Literally in some cases…
Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.