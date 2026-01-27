Posted in: Collectibles, Conventions, Events, Facebook Gaming, Funko | Tagged: K-Pop: Demon Hunters, toy fair

Demon Hunting Around The Funko Booth At London Toy Fair 2026 Last Week

The Funko Booth at London Toy Fair 2026 last week was all about K Pop Demon Hunters... and a few other things too.

Article Summary Funko showcased their new K-Pop Demon Hunters figures at London Toy Fair 2026 with a major presence.

Unlike other exhibitors, Funko displayed physical products instead of placeholder signs or photos.

Strong licensing partnerships and adaptable toy models kept Funko ahead of industry competitors.

The booth featured a wide range of new Funko collectibles, making a big impact at the event.

Chloe at Funko was very pleased at the London Toy Fair 2026 that they had got their K-Pop Demon Hunters figures out there, when many other exhibitors were reduced to putting out "coming soon" signs, photos, logos or other place fillers. But Funko, thanks to a) strong advance licensor relationships and b) a standard toy model that can be tweaked, was ahead of the game and went large at Toy Fair last week. Literally in some cases…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!