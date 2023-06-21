Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, power rangers

Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Green Ranger Arrives at Mezco Toyz

Go Go Power Rangers! Tommy Oliver is back and is joining Mezco Toyz popular One:12 Collective line with a brand new figure

Mezco Toyz is preparing for San Diego Comic Con, and that means plenty of exclusive releases are on the way. It was only last week where Rumble Society fans were greeted by the incredible Void Cadet Gomez (seen here). However, it looks like Gomez is not the only one getting a Mezco Exclusive for MezcoCon, as Tommy Oliver has arrived. That is right, Mezco has a new release for their Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, as the Green Ranger is here to save the day. Tommy is packed with impressive detail, from a fabric suit, unmasked head sculpt, and a sweet assortment of Power Rangers weapons. This includes the Dragon Dagger, Mega Heater, Sword of Darkness, Blade Buster, and a nice set of weapon effects. The Green Ranger is a beloved hero to all, and the legacy of Tommy Oliver lives on. Power Rangers fans can buy him right here for $95, and he is set to ship after SDCC 2023.

The Green Ranger Finally Joins the Power Rangers at Mezco

"The power of teamwork overcomes all – Tommy Oliver joins the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers and the One:12 Collective! The Green Ranger wears his iconic green and white suit and removable Dragon Shield. His Morpher sits front and center on his belt which has two removable holsters for his Blade Blaster and Dragon Dagger. Two head portraits are included – a Mighty Morphin' helmet and an unmasked head portrait."

"Tommy is well-equipped to handle whatever Rita Repulsa has in store for him and his team, wielding the his Blade Blaster which has two modes – gun or sword, Sword of Darkness, the Sword of Power, the Dragon Dagger, the Mega Heater, and multiple weapon FX. Originally an enemy of the Power Rangers, Tommy Oliver joined the group and became the sixth member after Rita Repulsa's spell was broken. A martial arts expert, Tommy holds the Dragon Dagger, ready to aid his team!"

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE GREEN RANGER FIGURE FEATURE:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Two (2) head portraits

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) Two (2) pairs of holding hands (L&R Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

Mighty Morphin' helmet

Ranger suit

Dragon Shield (removable)

Belt with two (2) removable holsters

Boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Blade Blaster (fits in holster)

One (1) blade for Blade Blaster

One (1) Sword of Power

One (1) Sword of Darkness

One (1) Dragon Dagger

One (1) Mega Heater

One (1) Dragon Dagger blast FX

Three (3) Blade Blaster firing FX

Two (2) Dragon Dagger lightning FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display bases with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display posts

The One:12 Collective Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Green Ranger is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!