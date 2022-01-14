Batman Prepares for the Endless Winter with New McFarlane Toys Figure

The villain Frost King is back, and he is ready to create an Endless Winter unless the Justice League can stop him. This DC Comics storyline kicked off in 2020, and McFarlane Toys is bringing the story arc to life with their DC Multiverse figure line. Batman plays a pivotal role in the Endless Winter story and even dons a new winter outfit that collectors can now bring home. Batman stands 7" tall, have 22 points of articulation, features a brand new sculpt, and of course, he comes with a batarang. Four figures will be released in this Endless Winter wave and fans will have to collect all four to build the Frost King Build-A-Figure. Priced at $24.99, the Endless Winter DC Multiverse Batman is set to release in April 2022 and pre-orders are live here. Keep an eye out for other figures in the wave getting pre-orders soon with John Stewart, Winder Woman, and Black Adam.

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of Justice! This 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing. Each DC Multiverse figure includes a collectible art card with artwork on the front and character biographies on the back."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back