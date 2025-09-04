Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mezco toyz

Batman Returns to Mezco Toyz with The Dark Knight One:12 Collective

Batman is back and ready to stop the chaos of the Joker as Mezco Toyz debuts their new The Dark Knight One:12 Collective figure

Article Summary Mezco Toyz reveals a highly detailed Batman figure inspired by The Dark Knight film

Figure features an accurate armored Batsuit, wired cape, and Christian Bale’s likeness

Comes loaded with gadgets like batarangs, grapple gun, sticky bomb launcher, and more

Available for pre-order at $116 with an expected release date of June 2026

The legendary Dark Knight is back and more detailed than ever as the newest release from Mezco's One:12 Collective line. Inspired by The Dark Knight film, this 1:12 scale Batman figure delivers a screen-accurate armored Batsuit, packed with features that fans of Christian Bale's iconic portrayal will love. Batman comes in his modernized batsuit with plastic and fabric elements as well as a wired fabric cape. Other accessories include a variety of head sculpts, and even an unmasked Bruce Wayne head sculpt featuring Bale's likeness.

Mezco Toyz was sure to fill up your Batcave as well with a full arsenal of gadgets straight from Wayne Enterprises, including batarangs, a grapple gun, stick bombs, and a sticky bomb launcher. The Joker's arrival in Gotham is not a good thing, and now it is time to clean up the city with an impressive Batman figure priced at $116. Pre-orders are already on a variety of sites, including Mezco Toyz, with a June 2026 release date.

The Dark Knight Joins the One:12 Collective!

"Batman is outfitted in a screen-accurate, tactical armored Batsuit with sculpted plating and a poseable cape, featuring detailed armor from neck to boots. For the first time in a One:12 Collective figure, Batman features all-new swappable facial expressions and eye pieces allowing for a multitude of distinct facial expressions. An unmasked Bruce Wayne portrait is included featuring the likeness of Christian Bale."

"Armed with an arsenal of gadgets from Wayne Enterprises, Batman comes complete with a sticky bomb launcher, multiple batarangs, a grapple gun with hooks, belt-mounted pouches, a Joker card, and more. In The Dark Knight, a relentless Batman battles the anarchic Joker, who unleashes chaos on Gotham City to prove that even the noblest heroes and citizens can be corrupted."

