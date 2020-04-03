"My Hero Academia" Red Riot figma Arrives with Max Factory

Max Factory has announced another sigma from the hit anime and manga series My Hero Academia. This figma is of the character Eijiro Kirishima also known as Red Riot. The figure will feature three different face plates, one being standard grin, the second being a smile, and finally a hero's face. The My Hero Academia hero will also have interchangeable arms one being normal and the second being his hardened quirk. The costume is highly detailed and while the costume isn't fabric, it is quite dynamic and flowing out. This figure does right by not only the character but the fans too.

This will be a great figure to expand your growing My Hero Academia collection. I hope we can see more heroes and villains come to life in figma form like Tenya, All Might, and villains like Himiko Toga. The My Hero Academia Eijiro Kirishima figma from Max Factory will be priced at roughly $76. He is scheduled for hero duty in October 2020 and pre-orders are live and you can find them located here.

Red Riot!

figma Eijiro Kirishima

"I'll become a hero who protects people."

From the popular anime series "My Hero Academia" comes a figma of Eijiro Kirishima!

Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can act out a variety of different scenes.

A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

He comes with three face plates including a smiling face, an intimidating shouting face and a grinning face that shows his teeth.

Interchangeable arm and hands parts to recreate his "Hardening" Quirk are included.

An articulated figma stand is included, which allows various poses to be taken.