Kith Reveals Exclusive Player 2 Gamerverse Wolverine Marvel Legends

A new Marvel vs Capcom collaboration is arriving at Kith with some exclusive variant action figures including Wolverine

Article Summary Kith launches an exclusive Player 2 Wolverine Marvel Legends figure inspired by Marvel vs. Capcom.

This limited edition Wolverine action figure debuts November 14, 2025, only through Kith’s website and app.

Features include a unique Player 2 colorway, Kith-branded claw accessory, and retro game-style packaging.

The collectible offers over twenty points of articulation and exclusive designer-themed details for fans.

Kith is a New York–based lifestyle brand founded in 2011 by Ronnie Fieg, known for blending streetwear, luxury fashion, and pop culture through high-profile collaborations. The limited-edition drop will be a special collaboration between Kith, Hasbro, and Jada Toys, inspired by Marvel vs. Capcom and arcade fighting game culture. Releasing on November 14, 2025, a brand new and exclusive Kith x Marvel Legends Player 2 Gamerverse Wolverine figure will arrive in a new single boxed release. This exclusive variant features an alternate "Player 2" colorway from Marvel vs. Capcom, along with a Kith-themed slashing accessory.

The figure reimagines Wolverine with unique deco rather than a new sculpt, appealing to both Marvel collectors and design enthusiasts to help bridge fashion, art, and fandom. It appears this Player 2 Marvel Legends Wolverine will only be available via Kith's website and app for $45 plus shipping. This is a pricey single figure, but it is released from a designer company for that exact reason, so keep an eye out for the drop right on Kith this Friday, along with the Player 2 Marvel Legends Captain America.

Kith for Hasbro Legends Wolverine Gamerverse Player 2 Figure

"The Marvel | Kith for Hasbro Legends Wolverine Gamerverse Player 2 figure is inspired by classic Marvel video games. It includes six accessories featuring a Kith-branded claw, a display stand, and alternate hands. The figure features over twenty points of articulation with a fully poseable head, arms, and legs. It comes in a retro video game-inspired collector's box with Kith and Marvel Legends co-branding, Wolverine branding, all-over Kith monogramming, and Wolverine artwork."

