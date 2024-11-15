Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged:

Batman: The Animated Series Animated Cel Art Debuts from McFarlane

Step into the world of Batman: The Animated Series as McFarlane Toys debuts new collectible limited edition Animated Cels

McFarlane Toys has really been expanding its DC Comics collectibles collection with replicas, DC Multiverse, Super Powers, and even DC Direct. Their new DC Direct figures have been a real treat, bringing back some previous DC Direct releases from Batman: The Animated Series. These figures even manage to come with an Animation Art Reproduction as well, which is pretty amazing. Well, it looks like McFarlane will also be releasing sets of Batman Animation Cel Art. These limited edition releases will bring the legendary world of Bruce Timm's animated universe with some new artistic vibes.

Each set of Art Cels will be produced in a limited quantity, making each batch exclusive in its own way. McFarlane has these cel layer with have a specific Batman: The Animated Series scene, but the background will be enhanced by a renowned artist and will feature a certificate of authenticity. These bad boys measure 8" x 10", and this first wave consists of a falling Batman, full-suited Dark Knight, the Bat vs. Clayface, Catwoman and the Bat, Joker, and Joker and Harley Quinn. Collectors can snag up each each cel individually from McFarlane Toys Store for $24.99 or a set of 6 with a December 2024 release.

McFarlane Toys Reveals New Batman Animation Cel Art Series

"Batman Animation Cel Art Scene Set of 6: The Last Laugh: The Joker/Harlequinade/The Last Laugh: Batman/Feat of Clay: Part 2/The Cat and The Claw: Part 1: Batman and Catwoman/The Cat and The Claw: Part 1: Batman Falling (Batman Animation Cel Art Scene) (PRE-ORDER ships December)."

Exclusive Batman Pop Art Animation Cel Collectible – Limited Edition with

Digital Twin | Featuring Background by Renowned Artist.

Key Features:

Limited Edition: Produced in a limited quantity, enhancing its exclusivity.

Authentic Design: Features a cel layer from a specific Batman scene with a background embellished by a renowned artist.

Digital Twin: Includes a digital twin collectible accessible via QR code on the Certificate of Authenticity.

Certificate of Authenticity: Verifies the value and authenticity with episode details and QR code.

Display-Ready Packaging: Arrives in a high-quality frame-style box with an adhesive hang tag for easy display.

Security Seal: Each cel features a holographic security seal to ensure its authenticity.

