Hasbro Reveals Animated X-Men Jean Grey Marvel Legends VHS Art

The 20th of March has already passed us, and that means the Hasbro Marvel Legends team has a new debut. This month we are getting the announcement of a new Marvel Legends X-Men The Animated Series VHS figure with Jean Grey! That is right, the marvelous mutant known as Jean Grey is back and ready to join the X-Men and the Brotherhood of Evil with the new cel-shaded figure. This line is exclusive to Hasbro Pulse, and so far, it consists of Wolverine, Jubilee, Storm, and Mr. Sinister. Jean Grey makes the fourth X-Men arrive and plan on adding plenty more of these figures as the year goes on.

We did not get an official look at her figure, but we did get to see her incredible Marvel Legends art packaging. Hasbro has initiated their plastic-free line of collectibles this year with Transformers, Fortnite, Star Wars, and now Marvel starting to feel the change. Hasbro really did something fun here by turning the packaging into classic VHS style boxes. Capturing art styles similar to the X-Men: The Animated Series VHS tapes, these Marvel Legends will be a must own collectible for Marvel fans. Pre-orders are not live for Jean Grey just yet, but all the other Hasbro Pulse exclusives can be found here.

"It must be the 20th again because we have some Marvel Legends content to reveal today! Check out the next character in the Marvel Legends Series X-Men 90s Animated collection – Jean Grey! Our friend Dan Veesenmeyer worked his mutant gifts on the package artwork and we think it came out real nice!

Stay tuned for this figure reveal and pre-order coming soon to Hasbro Pulse! Remember, we'll be showcasing exciting Marvel Legends content on the 20th of every month this year, so be on the lookout for our next update in April!"