Hasbro Reveals Animated X-Men Jean Grey Marvel Legends VHS Art
The 20th of March has already passed us, and that means the Hasbro Marvel Legends team has a new debut. This month we are getting the announcement of a new Marvel Legends X-Men The Animated Series VHS figure with Jean Grey! That is right, the marvelous mutant known as Jean Grey is back and ready to join the X-Men and the Brotherhood of Evil with the new cel-shaded figure. This line is exclusive to Hasbro Pulse, and so far, it consists of Wolverine, Jubilee, Storm, and Mr. Sinister. Jean Grey makes the fourth X-Men arrive and plan on adding plenty more of these figures as the year goes on.
We did not get an official look at her figure, but we did get to see her incredible Marvel Legends art packaging. Hasbro has initiated their plastic-free line of collectibles this year with Transformers, Fortnite, Star Wars, and now Marvel starting to feel the change. Hasbro really did something fun here by turning the packaging into classic VHS style boxes. Capturing art styles similar to the X-Men: The Animated Series VHS tapes, these Marvel Legends will be a must own collectible for Marvel fans. Pre-orders are not live for Jean Grey just yet, but all the other Hasbro Pulse exclusives can be found here.