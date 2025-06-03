Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, mattel

Mattel's Jurassic Park Hammond Collection Spinosaurus Hit Shelves

Take a walk 65 million years ago with a new set of dinosaur collectibles from the Jurassic Park franchise from Mattel

Article Summary The Jurassic World Hammond Collection Spinosaurus is now available at Target for $59.99.

This 25-inch Spinosaurus features movie-accurate details from Jurassic Park III and deluxe articulation.

Collectors can enjoy glass eyes, a posable tongue, and a wired tail, making this dinosaur extremely lifelike.

The Spinosaurus stands as the Hammond Collection’s largest carnivore with impressive 17-point articulation.

The Spinosaurus made its on-screen debut in Jurassic Park III back in 2001 and remains one of the most controversial dinosaurs in the franchise. Towering over the T-Rex, this dinosaur has crocodile-like jaws, a sail-backed silhouette, and aquatic adaptations. The Spinosaurus was designed to dethrone the Tyrannosaurus as Jurassic Park's top predator, and it surely did. Its brutal takedown of a T-Rex early in the film made that statement clear, and its pursuit of Alan Grant and the lost group was relentless. Since its debut, the Spinosaurus design has changed and been altered, with some of these new designs arriving in Jurassic World: Rebirth.

However, this dinosaur design is iconic to Jurassic Park's legacy, and Mattel has done an incredible job bringing it to life. Arriving for the Jurassic World Hammond Collection, this incredible genetic monster faithfully comes to life with impressive detail and articulation. Measuring 25" long, this movie-accurate Spinosaurus from Jurassic Park II is loaded with detail and features glass eyes, a posable tongue, and a wired tail. This XL dinosaur is starting to hit Target shelves right now and for a mighty $59.99.

Jurassic World Hammond Collection – Jurassic Park III Spinosaurus

"The Jurassic World Hammond Collection has created a new standard for collector action figures with deluxe articulation and lifelike details. This extra-large Spinosaurus figure is movie-accurate to the iconic species of Jurassic Park III and features glass eyes, posable tongue and a wired tail. It's the largest carnivore ever featured in the Hammond Collection, at more than 25 inches long and 11 inches tall. With 17 points of articulations for great posing, it's a huge must-have for collectors 8 years and older."

Deluxe figure! The Spinosaurus joins the large dinosaur of the Jurassic World Hammond Collection, which has created a new standard for collector figures with deluxe articulation and life-like details

Largest carnivore in the line! The figure of this distinctive-looking species is more than 25 inches long and movie-accurate to Jurassic Park III. Deluxe details include glass eyes, posable tongue and a wired tail

