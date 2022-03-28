Beast Kingdom Debuts Minions Hand-Crafted Master Craft Statue

Minions kicked out of the world of Despicable Me, showing off the adventures of these wacky yellow critters. The Minions are back this year with the prequel film The Rise of Gru, but Beast Kingdom is showing the first spinoff film with a new Master Craft statue. Coming in at just under 14" tall, Bob, Stuart, and Kevin are back and heading to Orlando with this new 3,000 piece Master Craft statue. The hit Illumination critters are highly detailed and come to life right off the screen with this impressive statue. Not only are the Minion highly detailed, but Beast Kingdom captures their personalities perfectly with the sculpt. The bright yellow is complemented by their blue overalls and they are displayed on a road base with their hitchhiking gear. This Master Craft Minions statue is priced at a mighty $359.99, will release in March 2023, and pre-orders are live right here. Banana!

"In the 2015 smash hit: Minions, the little yellow soldiers with a taste for crazy hijinks got to star in their very own animated movie for the first time. Since single-celled organisms started their evolution millions of years ago, the wide-eyed little soldiers began their quest to search for an evil master to serve. Across the ages notorious masterminds came and left but the Minions never lost their passion for obedience. Amongst the current crop of madcap little servants are three Minions that are unique in just about every way imaginable. "

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' takes fans of the Minions to the next level with a highly detailed Master Craft statue release of the three crazy characters from the Minions series. Meticulosity hand crafted and painted, each statue is bursting with the vibrant yellow and jean colored blue that the characters have become famous for. The three little friends are ready to take on a desk near you with their individually numbered plaques and highly detailed base. A collectors statue of the highest degree, and one for true fans of the craziest animated characters to ever grace our screens. Make sure yours is ordered from an authorized Beast Kingdom outlet today."