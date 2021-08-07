Beast Kingdom Reveals Collectible Harry Potter Wand Pens

Beast Kingdom continues to celebrate 20 years of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with their newest collectibles. Share your wizard and witch love and get your work done in magical style with these new Wand Pens. Six wands have been revealed, capturing iconic wands from throughout the Harry Potter mythos. Measuring just under 12" tall, the six wands coming to your magical deck will consist of Dumbledore, Lord Voldemort, Severus Snape, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and of course, Harry Potter. Whether your need something signed, a simple magical replica or something else entirely, these Beast Kingdom Wand Pens are perfect for fans. Oddly enough, fans can not buy a bundle but can get them as solo releases for $14.99 each right here.

"Return once again to the world of Harry Potter, and wield magic wands unlike any other! To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter movie, Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' invites you to choose your preferred magical wand, and get some writing done whilst you are at it! With six unique designs to choose from, Hogwarts awaits your decision for magical greatness! "

"The collection of six 'Wand Pens' uses detailed manufacturing to recreate the unique designs, which represented each character! From Harry Potter himself to Ron Weasley, Dumbledore and the dastardly Voldemort, each wand has a grip, which secretly detaches to reveal a pen. Each wand is approximately 28-33cm in length, which is comparable to the real life versions, and is also very comfortable to hold and write with. So make sure to collect your favorite design, or better still take home all six, and have your very own magical writing experience today!"