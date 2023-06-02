LEGO Deploys the Star Wars 332nd Clone Trooper Battalion Battle Pack A new month means new LEGO sets are on the way including a new Star Wars set that takes fans back to Mandalore once again

The Siege of Mandalore is underway, and LEGO is deploying a new battle pack in two fan's collections. Coming in at 108 pieces, the 332nd Clone Trooper Battalion has arrived and is under the command of Ahsoka Tano. This special unit of Clone Troopers debuted in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as the 501st split off to help Ahsoka takedown Darth Maul and save Mandalore. This very special pack includes four LEGO minifigures with three 332nd Troopers as well as a brand new August 2023 Clone Captain Vaugh figure. Fans will build the Clone Infantry Support Speeder as well as a stud-shooting laser cannon. The set also comes with a blaster rifle, 3 blasters and 2 jetpacks for the Clone Trooper to take down Maul's forces. It is Battle Packs like these that are really fun for Star Wars collectors allowing them to build their very own army in brick form. The 332nd Clone Trooper BattlePack is priced at $19.99, is set for an August 2023 release, and it can be seen right here.

332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack Deploys at LEGO

"Kids can recreate Star Wars: The Clone Wars scenes and play out their own thrilling missions with the 332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack (75359). It includes 4 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures – a new-for-August-2023 Clone Captain Vaughn LEGO minifigure with a special helmet and 3 332nd Clone Troopers, plus a blaster rifle, 3 blasters and 2 jetpack accessory elements to inspire imaginative play."

"A great gift idea for Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans aged 6 and up, this buildable toy playset also features a Clone Infantry Support Speeder vehicle with 2 stud shooters and seats for 2 LEGO minifigures, plus a stud-shooting laser cannon. The LEGO Group has been recreating starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the Star Wars universe since 1999, and there is a huge variety of sets to thrill fans of all ages."

332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack (75359) – Youngsters can recreate Star Wars: The Clone Wars scenes and play out their own stories with this detailed LEGO® brick-built playset

4 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures – Clone Captain Vaughn with a special helmet and 3 332nd Clone Troopers, plus a blaster rifle, 3 blasters and 2 jetpack accessory elements

Built for action play – The set includes a Clone Infantry Support Speeder, featuring seats for 2 LEGO® minifigures, clips for their blasters, 2 stud shooters and a stud-shooting laser cannon

Gift idea for kids aged 6 and up – Give this 108-piece building toy as a holiday gift, birthday present or special treat to Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans

Build and play – This brick-built Star Wars™ Clone Infantry Support Speeder vehicle measures over 2 in. (5 cm) high, 3.5 in. (9 cm) long and 3 in. (8 cm) wide

