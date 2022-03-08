Beast Kingdom Reveals Shrek Statue Featuring Puss in Boots

Shrek has finally arrived on Netflix, and collectors can finally enjoy some swamp adventures once again. Beast Kingdom is getting ready to return to the Swamp as they reveal their newest Dreamworks D-Stage Statue. While Shrek himself is not making an appearance, Puss in Boots and the Gingerbread Man are taking his spot. Both fairy tale character has had their time to shine on screen, and now you can bring some home with this beautifully sculpted statue. Standing 6 inches tall, incredible detail is showcases with puss in Boot showing off his cute side and Gingerbread Man with some coffee. Puss in Boots is even giving a brand new movie, and this statue is perfect to showcase your love for this iconic Shrek hero. Priced at $35.99, the Dreamworks Shrek statue is set to release in March 2023, and pre-orders are located here. If you need more Dreamworks collectibles then be sure to check out Beast Kingdoms D-Stage Penguins of Madagascar statue as well.

"With his signature long boots and superb swordsmanship, this character became a fan favorite as soon as he appeared. Dashing good looks, big watery eyes and an innocent expression are distinguishing features of this famous fugitive, Puss in Boots. Beast Kingdom's presents the latest addition to its D-Stage series from the classic film Shrek. Puss in Boots will melt your heart with big watery eyes, signature hat in hand, and boots on his feet. The scene is completed with the strong personality of the Gingerbread Man and a cute Shrek plush doll, all displayed in meticulous detail. It is sure to conjure up many memories as soon as fans lay eyes on it. This is an item you do not want to miss!

Product Measurements：Approx 15.5cm

Release Date: Q4, 2022 (10-12)

(Ship according to manufacturing schedule)