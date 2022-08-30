Beast Kingdom Unveils Dark Knight Returns Armored Batman DAF

A new Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure from Beast Kingdom has been revealed as we get a return of Batman. This figure comes to us from Frank Miller's legendary DC Comics story Dark Knight Returns. Armored Batman is back and ready to take down Superman, a couple of pegs standing at 8" tall and featuring 20 points of articulation. Beast Kingdom loaded out this figure with plenty of detail, swappable parts, and accessories to please any Batman fans out there. For swappable parts, fans will get a variety of hands, as well as three head sculpts, are included with older Bruce Wayne, Armored Cowl with LED functions, and Broken Armored Cowl. As for weapons, Batman will come with a palm shocker, a Green Arrow bow with kryptonite gas, and a gauntlet blast effect. Fabric elements are used with this Batman giving him more life-like detail and capturing him right off the comic. Pre-orders are not live just yet for Beast Kingdoms DAH Armored Batman, but they will be able to find him here soon.

"Special branded base with bracket Frank Miller's classic Dark Knight returns was a graphic novel unlike anything seen before it! Winning immense praise and turning into a celebrated pop cultural phenomenon, it follows the story of an older Batman as he comes out of a ten-year retirement to save his beloved city! As determined and headstrong as ever, the older, grizzled Batman uses all his immense wealth to build an armored suit, ready for his return to the mean streets of Gotham City!"

The DAH (Dynamic 8action Heroes) range is back with a bang with the release of the 'Armored Batman' from the Dark Knight Returns. The suit, which was built to protect an older Batman is a perfect fit for the DAH design of highly articulable action figures. Batman's strong body is complimented by the modular like armor that sits on top. The set includes three exclusive head sculpts, with a full helmet, partially damaged helmet and a full Bruce Wayne head. Multiple replacement hands as well as a collection of weapons, including pulse gun and special effects, complete the set."

Included Accessories：

DAH design action figure, with around 20 points of articulation

One Bruce Wayne head sculpt (Usable with DAH-043, 044DX Batman)

Two (2) replaceable head sculpts with mask (Fully covered, damaged)

Three (3) pairs of replaceable hands (Fist, open, gripping)

Accessories: Palm shocker + special effects add-ons, special effects , bow + kryptonite gas effects

Street lamp prop

Suit and cloak made of real cloth

Special, branded base with bracket