Become a Mutant with Footlocker's New Marvel Comics X-Men Collection The next step of human evolution has arrived at Footlocker as their new X-Men sneaker collaboration showcases mutant superiority

It is time for X-Men fans to wear their fandom with Foot Locker and Champs Sports' newest collaboration. A new set of limited-edition footwear has arrived from the pages of Marvel Comics with mutant power. Three X-Men-themed shoes were revealed last month: Wolverine, Phoenix, and Storm. Fans have the ability to hone in on their mutant power with this special release from the stylish and slick Italian sportswear brand Diadora. With their M@rket of the Magic Basket design and the N9002 shoe model, Marvel Comics fans can enhance their wardrobe. Thanks to our friends at FootLocker, we got our hands on a pair and embraced the weather with the electrifying power of Storm.

The Storm Magic Basket Low is an incredible kick that only complements Diadora's iconic Magic trainer 80's style. While the design and colorway do not directly showcases the X-Men's costume, it captures her powers nicely. A simple yet elegant hybrid blue and black upper is featured along with a cream midsole and outsole. Collectors will quickly recognize the Marvel logo on the back heel, but besides that, nothing truly captures this collection as a Marvel collaboration. The interior of the "Storm" does show off some colorful, electrifying detail, having fans truly ride the lightning.

I love the Diadora brand, and it is a pair of shoes I will continue to wear; a collab like this is truly uncanny. While these shoes do not fully embrace the power of Marvel Comics, they are gorgeous, subtle, and comfortable. The swappable shoelaces are a nice touch, allowing for some customization among X-Men fans, which is always welcome. The feel, design, and texture of these shoes are truly something special, even if it is not the traditional yellow and blue X-Men fans are used to. I would love to see more of these arrive in the future with Nightcrawler, Rogue, Gambit, Jubilee, and more. Marvel fans can check out the Diadora X-Men team-up right here, with the shoes only being sold at Footlocker and Champs Sports.