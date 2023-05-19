Become Magneto, Master of Magnetism with Hasbro's New Replica Helmet Build up your very own Brotherhood of Evil and show the world mutant superiority with Hasbro’s new Magneto replica helmet

Hasbro has just revealed something pretty uncanny is on the way as they have unveiled their latest Marvel Legends Premium Role Play item. We have mainly seen props from the Marvel Studios films come to life with this line, like the Infinity Gauntlet, Mjolnir, Star-Lord helmet, and more. Well, a new helmet has arrived from the animated world as Magneto's iconic helmet from the upcoming X-Men '97 series is coming to life. The helmet is 1:1 scale with a. One size fits all design and features a display base. Marvel Comics and X-Men fans will be pleased to become Magneto with the impressive release that comes in at $99.99. Hopefully, more comic books and animated replicas will arrive in the future, like a Weapon X helmet, Spider-Man web-shooters, and more. Pre-orders arrive today at 1 PM EST at most major retailers like here.

Wield the Power of Magneto with Hasbro's Latest Release

"HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MAGNETO PREMIUM ROLE PLAY HELMET – (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $99.99/Available: Fall 2023) . The self-proclaimed master of magnestism, the mutant Magneto is a survivor of genocide who has spent his life fighting for the less fortunate. Marvel Legends proudly presents the Marvel Legends Series Magneto Role Play Helmet, a 1:1 scale reproduction of Magneto's helmet as it appears in the upcoming animated series, X-Men '97 from Marvel Studios."

"Featuring series-accurate sculpting and detailing across the helmet, this is the next essential Marvel Legends role play item for your collection! With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. The Marvel Legends Series Magneto Role Play Helmet will be available for pre-order on May 19 at 1p.m. ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."