Chris Pine's Dungeons & Dragon Character Finally Comes to Hasbro Coming right out of the brand new film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Hasbro finally debut their Chris Pine Edgin figure

Dungeons & Dragons fans can now finish off their party as Hasbro reveals their latest figure. Releasing as part of their new 6" scale Golden Archive line, Edgin is joining the fight. Portrayed by Chris Pine in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, this master strategist is ready for the ultimate quest. Oddly enough, he did not release with the other three figures in the wave, but he is packed with detail and a lute. This Bard comes with a bag, dagger, and lute, to carry your party to victory and comes in fully designed non-window packaging. The Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive Edgin is priced at $24.99 and can be purchased right now and here.

Sing to Victory with Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive

"OPEN THE DOORS TO THE GOLDEN ARCHIVE. This 6-inch scale, premium Edgin action figure is part of the action figures and collectibles inspired by Dungeons & Dragons lore and entertainment from nearly 50 years. Featuring the deco, articulation, and poseability one expects from Hasbro collectible figures with the characters, classes, and species you love from D&D."

Includes: Figure and 3 accessories.

6-INCH SCALE EDGIN ACTION FIGURE: Featuring premium deco and multiple points of articulation for your display or play adventures

INCLUDES CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSRIES: D&D dice are the D&D accessories of choice for boring humans, but this Bard comes with the items befitting his class

INSPIRED BY THE DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MOVIE: Edgin is a charismatic bard skilled in plan-making, creativity, and inspiration

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS HONOR AMONG THIEVES: Is part of the many realms of D&D, the World's Greatest Roleplaying Game

ROLL A PERCEPTION CHECK TO FIND MORE D&D GOLDEN ARCHIVE FIGURES: More 6-inch action figures means more D&D gifts. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.

Ages 4 and up. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years. Adult assembly required.