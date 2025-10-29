Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: bethesda, Fallout

Bethesda Announces Fallout: New Vegas Desert Ranger Replica Helmet

Return to the fan-favorite video game, Fallout: New Vegas with Bethesda as they unveil their new Desert Ranger replica helmet

The helmet features battle-scarred details, hand-painted finish, and haunting “Forgive Me Mama” inscription

Green LED eye lights and a one-size design add authenticity and comfort for cosplay or display use

Includes an exclusive enamel pin; pre-orders are open now for $160 with shipping set for December 2025

Step into the harsh and unforgiving Mojave Wasteland with Bethesda's newest replica with the Fallout Desert Ranger Battle Wearable Helmet. This detailed collectible is modeled after the legendary armor from the fan-favorite video game Fallout: New Vegas from 2010. Set in a post-apocalyptic version of the American Southwest, New Vegas follows the Courier, who finds themselves in the struggle for control over the New Vegas Strip and the surrounding wasteland. Players must navigate this deadly world for revenge, rival factions like the New California Republic, Caesar's Legion, and Mr. House, while making moral choices that could shape the fate of the region.

The replica Desert Ranger helmet has weather-worn and battle-scarred details and is painted by hand. A few other features are included with the replica, like green LED lights that give the helmet's eyes a fierce glow. The helmet will also feature the inscription "Forgive Me Mama" on the forehead, capturing the haunting memories of those who wear it. Bethesda has also included an enamel pin of a fully armored Desert Ranger from Fallout: New Vegas, and the helmet does have a one-size-fits-all design. Pre-orders are already live through the Bethesda Gear Store for $160, and it is set to arrive in December 2025.

Fallout: New Vegas -Desert Ranger Battle Wearable Helmet

"Do you have what it takes to become a Desert Ranger? The intellect, the fortitude, the ability to fight and survive? Then put on your Fallout™ Desert Ranger Battle Wearable Helmet, and with it, your solemn duty to protect and defend the good people of the Wastes."

"Modeled after a piece of armor found in Fallout™: New Vegas, this collectible lets you see through the eyes of an elite combatant. Weather-worn and battle-beaten, it tells a story of countless victories over ruthless enemies (and over the no less ruthless irradiated desert that the Rangers call home). These distress details are painted by hand, making your helmet a truly unique piece. Green LED lights give the eyes a green glow. And written on the forehead are the words, "Forgive Me Mama"; a glimpse of a story now long forgotten."

