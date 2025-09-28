Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: aquaman, dc comics, mafex

Black Manta Wants Revenge with New Aquaman MAFEX Figure

A new selection of MAFEX figures are here from Medicom Toy like the arrival of Black Manta from the Lost Kingdom

Article Summary Black Manta returns in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, driven by vengeance against Aquaman.

The new MAFEX Black Manta figure features movie-accurate sculpting and premium articulation.

Accessories include masked and unmasked heads, Black Trident, jetpack effects, and more.

Pre-orders for the Black Manta MAFEX figure are live now, with a release planned for March 2025.

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Black Manta, portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, returns as the film's primary antagonist, but is now more dangerous and vengeful than ever. Driven by the loss of his father and his desire for revenge against Aquaman, Black Manta seeks ultimate power by harnessing the ancient, dark magic of the Black Trident. However, this ancient weapon corrupts its wielder and enhances his strength, making him not only a formidable threat to Aquaman but also a threat to the entire world.

Black Manta is now ready to destroy Aquaman and even the world with a brand new MAFEX figure from Medicom. Inspired by his appearance in the Lost Kingdom, this villain is loaded with detail and accessories, including masked and unmasked head sculpts. Other accessories include a black and green trident, jetpack effects, laser effects, a knife, and a grapple device. Aquaman does not stand a chance against this enhanced villain, and he is set to seek revenge in March 2025 for $134.99 while pre-orders are already live.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom MAFEX No.288 Black Manta

"Consumed with hatred and plotting his revenge against the King of Atlantis, Black Manta has emerged from the depths of the sea to join the MAFEX line! Inspired by his appearance in the smash hit Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom film, this version of Black Manta was built from the ground up with MAFEX's trademark articulation that allows you to re-enact your favorite moments from the movie or envision your own dynamic scenes! Equipped with a mysterious Black Trident and other weapons and gadgets for hunting down Aquaman, this is one villain you'll definitely want to add to your collection! Grab your scuba gear and get ready for a legendary showdown when you order your figure today!"

Box Contents

Black Manta figure

Alternate unmasked helmet

Interchangeable hands

Black Trident

Green Trident

Jetpack effect pieces

2 Air hoses

Knife

Grapple device

2 Laser effect pieces

