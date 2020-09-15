Elvis Presley Rocks the Stage with New Blitzway Statue

The King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, is back and Blitzway is putting him in the spotlight with their newest statue. The statue stands over 20" tall and will feature a fabric outfit to bring the king to life. In the statue, he will be wearing his American Eagle jumpsuit that fans will recognize from the January 1973 concert, Aloha from Hawaii Via Satellite. The base will also feature special LED lights that brighten up the stage with his name. This is one statue that is beautifully detailed and will rock any fans collection.

Blitzway brings Elvis Presley to life in one hell of a way with this statue. The statue shows off some amazing details within the perfection of his likeness, LED lighted staged, and the replicated fabric outfit. Fans will not want to miss out on this statue and showcase their love for Elvis. The Blitzway Elvis Presley 1/4th Scale Statue is priced at $499. He is expected to release between January and June 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Blitzway is honored to officially present a quarter-sized statue of Elvis Presley, who lives more than 40 years after his death as an eternal cultural hero as the first rock star in pop history and a giant in pop music history! In this project, we aimed to express the image of a loved superstar and the symbolic significance he has. As you can see, the deep look in his eyes, sexy smiles, and dynamic yet relaxed poses that captivate countless fans are very similar to the image of Elvis we remember. Also, the colorful and gorgeous "Aloha; American Eagle" jumpsuit and the flower necklace with fans' love for him give you a sense of how resplendent a rock star he was. Finally, we've added a design base that expresses the golden age of Elvis to complete the perfect work. Elvis! Elvis! Elvis! Can't you hear the shouts of fans in your heart? Now feel his splendid resurrection before your eyes!"

FEATURES

[BW-SS 20701] – Elvis Presley 1/4 scale statue

Highly detailed likeness of Elvis Presley portrait and body

Perfectly tailored and designed "Aloha; American Eagle" jumpsuit

Dynamic poses and realistic natural painting

Precise and highly detailed symbolic accessories

Newly designed LED diorama base