Blizzard Offering Exclusive WOW Funko in Timewalker Mystery Box

Blizzard Gear Fest returns with some new and amazing collectibles to help celebrate the 30th anniversary of Blizzard. There is a lot of fun apparel and collectibles to choose from right here, but our personal choice is the Timewalker Mystery Box. Funko fans are in for a real treat as the BizzardGearStore is offering a brand new and exclusive World of Warcraft Funko Pop. The Murloc is back and with a new black and blue glow in the dark Pop and will even have an official Blizzard 30th Anniversary sticker for box collectors. However, the fun does not end there as the $49.99 Mystery Box will also come with 1 blind pin, 1 blind badge pack, 1 Cute but Deadly figure, as well as 1 pachimari plush.

While those seem like nice additions, it does not end there as 2 Legacy Funko's will also be included and who knows what that will consist of. We could be seeing possible leftover Blizzard Store exclusives which could include Halloween Costume Overwatch Pops, Metallic or Gold World of Warcraft, or something entirely different. Each Blizzard Timewalker Mystery Box Bundle with Exclusive Murloc Funko Pop! It Will be a treat for any fan, and collectors can find them for purchase right here. What mysteries will be inside?

"Blizzard Timewalker Mystery Box Bundle with Exclusive Murloc Funko Pop! Gurgl – Celebrate all things Blizzard with this Mystery Box bundle. Featuring an exclusive Gurgl Murloc Funko you won't find anywhere else, this box also includes a deluxe assortment of Blizzard merch, such as a pin pack, a Cute but Deadly figure, and more. There's no telling what surprises you'll find!"

Includes 1 Blizzard Gear Store exclusive 2021 Murloc Funko Pop! Gurgl

Each box also contains 2 legacy Funkos, 1 blind pin pack, 1 blind badge pack, 1 Cute But Deadly blind box figure, and 1 pachimari plush

Officially licensed

Imported

Brand: Fanatics Authentic

Memorabilia and Collectible items have a 30-day return policy. Orders cannot be returned or refunded after 30 days.