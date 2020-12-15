Beast Kingdom Announces Cancellation of Blizzard Collectibles

Beast Kingdom has recently sent out emails notifying customers of some canceled products. Sadly, it seems that Beast Kingdom has parted ways with Blizzard Entertainment due to changes in the market. Six collectibles in total have been removed from their site with 2 Dynamic 8ction Heroes from World of Warcraft, 2 statues from Starcraft 2, and 2 statues from Hearthstone. We covered each of these products here on Bleeding Cool, and it's sad to see them not make it to collector's homes. This sort of stuff happens on the business side of collectibles, which is terrible to see. Beast Kingdom did mention that customers who had pre-orders will get refunds, so be on the lookout for that. If you did not directly pre-order from Beast Kingdom, then I would check your retailer for cancellation notices. Fans can find the entire cancellation notice and all the collectibles impacted by this change below.

"Beast Kingdom (Blizzard) Product Releases Cancelation. We would like to inform our customers that the following items have been removed from our release schedule and will no longer be manufactured:

DAH-020 World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Arthas Menethil

DAH-021 World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth Slyvanas Windrunner

DS-069 StarCraft II – Jim Raynor

DS-070 StarCraft II – Kerrigan

DS-071 Hearthstone – Ragnaros the Firelord

DS-072 Hearthstone – Leeroy Jenkins

"We understand that you might still have questions in regard to the product development associated with the above products in the future. In fact, we believe the business focus between us and the licensor have gone to different ways due to the changes on the market, and it ultimately led us going separate ways."

"We share the emotions in disappointment that our partners and fans across the world might possibly have due to this news. It's indeed one of the most arduous decisions we have ever had to make. Please rest assured that we remain committed to bringing fun and excellent products to those who love toys and collectibles. If you have a pending pre-order for any of the products mentioned above we will be processing refunds to all affected customers as of today. Should you have further inquiries regarding this notice, please do not hesitate to contact our support team. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."