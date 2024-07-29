Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: g.i. joe classified, hasbro

G.I. Joe Classified Series 60th Anniversary Marine Sniper Revealed

Heroes from across the world unite to take down evil and tyranny and Hasbro has unveiled new G.I. Joe Classified are on the way

Article Summary Hasbro's new G.I. Joe Classified Series Marine Sniper honors elite soldiers and features a modern military design.

The 60th Anniversary Marine Sniper includes a Ghillie Suit and 19 accessories, perfect for army building.

This female Marine Sniper comes with three swappable heads, a weapons case, backpack, sniper rifle, and more.

Pre-order the highly detailed, poseable G.I. Joe Classified Marine Sniper now for $34.99, releasing October 2024.

The G.I. Joes are some of the world's elite soldiers who have all answered the call to save the world from tyranny. Created in 1964, there have been plenty of exceptional men and women who have rose up to take down Cobra. Many of these characters consist of highly skilled soldiers from various branches of the military, and now Hasbro is adding a modern touch to the G.I. Joe Classified Series for its 60th anniversary. The G.I. Joe Classified Series 60th Anniversary Marine Sniper is deploying into action with a brand new release.

Honoring the members of America's military, this marine has answered the call and is ready to join your Joe team. Featuring a modern Marine outfit, this sniper will get her own Ghillie Suit and 19 accessories, making her perfect for army building. This lady Joe will come with three swappable heads and tons of weapons, including a weapons case, backpack, sniper rifle, knife, submachine gun, and even a pistol with attachable silencers. These new modern 60th Anniversary Joe sets are incredible, and this sniper is up for pre-order at $34.99 with an October 2024 release.

G.I. Joe Classified Series 60th Anniversary Action Marine – Sniper

"G.I. Joe debuted in 1964 with the Original Action Figure honoring the members of America's military. The Action Soldier, Sailor, Marine, and Pilot left an indelible impression on generations and launched a toy franchise that continues to thrive finding new fans. In celebration of its 60th Anniversary, G.I. Joe is reaching back into its storied past to bring those movable fighting forces into the modern era."

MODERN ACTION MARINE-INSPIRED DESIGN: Features a contemporary military design bringing the rich history of the G.I. Joe Action Marine – Sniper into the modern era and packed with a Ghillie Suit and 19 accessory pieces making it ideal for troop-building

HIGHLY POSEABLE WITH PREMIUM DETAILING: G.I. Joe Classified Series 60th Anniversary Action Marine – Sniper action figure set features exceptional detailing and articulation for cool poseability to create dynamic dioramas (some poses may require additional support)

