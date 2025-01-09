Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: bbc, bluey, lego

Bluey Sets Are Coming Soon to LEGO with New BBC Studios Partnership

A new partnership with LEGO has arrived giving some new brick fun for the world of Bluey as six new sets are arriving in 2025

Article Summary LEGO partners with BBC Studios to bring the beloved Bluey animated series to life in six new sets by 2025.

Bluey sets will be available in LEGO 4+ and DUPLO lines, inspired by the hit animated TV series.

Teasers reveal playful Bluey and Bingo LEGO forms, hinting at buildable figures in the upcoming sets.

Anticipated release of all six sets will be in Spring 2025, promising imaginative roleplay and creativity.

BBC Studios and LEGO have just announced a brand new partnership as they are bringing the world of Bluey to life. This iconic animated sire has taken the world by storm, following the adventures of Bluey, a Blue Heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad, and her little sister, Bingo. She has always been full of energy, and now she is here to help you build up your imagination with not one but six new LEGO Bluey sets! Not much is known about what these sets will be, but they are all set to appear in 2025 across the LEGO 4+ and LEGO DUPLO lines. These sets will be inspired by the hit animated TV series, so it will be exciting to see what BBC and LEGO will be cooking up. A brief teaser featuring the ears and eyes of Bingo and Bluey as they laugh their way into their scene in new LEGO form has been showcased. This could tease that there could be buildable figures of these pups in one of these sets, but only time will tell. All six sets are expected to be revealed in Spring 2025, so stay tuned to see what arrives!

BBC Teams Up with LEGO with Bluey Sets Arriving in 2025

Today, the LEGO Group and BBC Studios have announced a new partnership, merging the globally adored world of Bluey with the fun and creative possibilities of the LEGO® universe for the first time ever. The partnership introduces an exciting collaboration with six new LEGO Bluey sets to appear in 2025 across the LEGO 4+ and LEGO DUPLO themes, inspired by the animated TV series Bluey. Bluey follows a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo."

"Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun. The partnership aims to create equally fun moments of imaginative roleplay and creativity for families as they build, connect and play out their favourite scenes from the show. The six new LEGO Bluey products will be revealed this spring."

