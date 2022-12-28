Concept Darth Vader Embraces the Dark Side with Gentle Giant Ltd.

Darth Vader is back and has returned to his original concept state as Gentle Giant Ltd has unveiled a new Star Wars statue. Following up on last year's Concept Stormtrooper statue release, the Ralph McQuarrie concept design is live on with this year's Premier Guild-exclusive statue. Standing at 11" tall, Darth Vader is beautifully crafted and feature in his oregano concept design, blue lightsaber, and all. The McQuarrie Star Wars art is almost as iconic as the original films, and Gentle Giant Ltd. brings it to life on 1/7 scale. Two swappable head sculpts are featured here, allowing Sith enthusiasts to show off different concept helmet designs.

Everything about this statue is nicely done, and it gives fans an even closer look at this legendary concept design. Some of these details transferred don't change the final result, but it is always interesting to see what could have happened in a different timeline. The Star Wars Darth Vader (Concept) Premier Collection Statue is priced at $199. This statue is a 2022 Premier Guild Membership Gift and can be found right here if you are not a Guild Member, you can join here. Be sure to check out all of the impressive new Star Wars statues also coming soon from Gentle Giant Ltd. with Zen, Kit Fisto, and Off-World Jawas.

Bow Before the Power of the Dark Side with Darth Vader

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Time to return to where it all began! Following up on last year's Concept Stormtrooper Premier Collection statue, this year's Premier Guild-exclusive statue is none other than Darth Vader himself, but as Ralph McQuarrie envisioned him! This 1/7 scale Premier Collection statue stands approximately 11 inches tall, and depicts Darth Vader with his elongated helmet and white-bladed lightsaber. A limited edition, it will come packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."