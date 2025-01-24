Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, thundercats

Battle-Cat Joins the Thundercats with New MOTU Figure from Mattel

Worlds collide like never before as Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats figures are on the way an for the ultimates 80s mash-up

Battle Cat transforms into Battle Cat-Man with ThunderCats armor and weapons.

New figure features 16 points of articulation at 5.5 inches for dynamic posing.

Launch set for June 2025 at $19.99, promising ultimate 80s nostalgia.

Two universes are colliding as Mattel is back with yet another crossover with Masters of the Universe. Their latest collab showcased the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles joining forces with He-Man to stop Shredder and Skeletor. However, things are getting a little more 80s as another legendary franchise is arriving in Eternia collectors can hear the arrival of thunder, thunder, THUNDERCATS! That is right; the ThunderCats are in Eternia as Mumm-Ra and Skeletor combine to create a deadly new threat that could impact both of their worlds. A crossover like this will surely bring some will ideas to the table, including Battle Cat becoming a ThunderCat?! Battle-Cat also known as Cringer, is He-Man's loyal steed and companion from Masters of the Universe.

Cringer is a green tiger with orange stripes who transforms into the fierce and armored Battle Cat when He-Man calls upon the power of Grayskull. Battle Cat is now the most powerful cat in the universe as he is re-interpreted as a human warrior for this new collab. Battle Cat-Man gets a ThunderCats-style helmet with harness, bracers, and two claw accessories. Standing 5.5" and featuring 16 points of articulation, He-Man's loyal steed is ready to join the battle side-by-side with our heroes in a never-before-seen way. The Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats crossover arrives in June 2025 for $19.99, and pre-orders are not live yet.

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Battle Cat-Man

SRP: $19.99 | 6Y+| Fall 2025 |

Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats, two iconic 80s action figure brands, come together to bring an exciting and nostalgic collaboration to life. Battle Cat, the most powerful cat in the universe, is re-interpreted as human warrior Battle Cat-Man with ThunderCats style helmet, harness, bracers and 2 claw accessories. He's designed at Origins 5.5-inch scale, with 16 points of articulation and deluxe detail and modular body parts.

