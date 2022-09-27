Boss Fight Studio Announces the Debut of Fraggle Rock Figures

Boss Fight Studio has been dishing out some pretty incredible figures lately. In the past couple of months alone, we have seen new additions to Popeye, Umbrella Academy, and their own Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. line. The toy company has plenty of licenses under their belt, like The Phantom, Flash Gordon, and classic franchises seem to be their specialty, and it looks like another is here. Coming straight to the 80s, Fraggle Rock is back and in glorious action figure form. The hit TV series lived between 1983 and 1987 and featured the iconic work of the puppet master himself, Jim Henson. Fraggle Rock dwellers lived in peace in underground caves, singing, dancing, and giving out important life lessons.

Fraggle Rock is a series very near and dear to many collectors' hearts Boss Fight Studio knows this. A whole line of figures is underway, coming in at a 3″ tall figure with limited 7 points of articulation. While the wave is under wraps, a tease has been released with Flange Doozer arriving as a special preview. The lovable Flange Doozer is packed with detail and accessories to help his underground adventures. Fraggle Rock's Flange Doozer will be priced at $24.99, he is set to release in November, and pre-orders are live right here.

"It's time to dance your cares away with this brand new line of Fraggle Rock action figures! The first figure in the lineup is Flange Doozer – a special preview figure that will arrive ahead of wave 1! This adorable Doozer is focused on his work building things out of Doozer Sticks! Standing just about 3 inches tall with seven points of articulation, he comes equipped with his harness, walkie talkie, hammers, wrench, blueprints, and hard hat that fits to protect his head."

Product Features

3 inches tall (7.62cm)

Made of plastic

From the Fraggle Rock TV series

7 Points of articulation

Box Contents

Flange Doozer figure

Harness

Hard hat

2 Hammers

Spanner

Blueprints

Walkie talkie