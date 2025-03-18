Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, hero H.A.C.K.S

Boss Fight Studio Debuts New 1/18 Hero H.A.C.K.S. Accord Paladin

War rages between Accord and Ascension with Boss Fight Studio’s Hero H.A.C.K.S. series as they debut new 1/18 scale figure

Article Summary Unleash justice with Boss Fight Studio's 1/18 scale Accord Paladin, a true Hero H.A.C.K.S. legend.

Accord Paladin features 25 articulation points for dynamic poses and battle stances.

Includes interchangeable hands, sword, and cape for ultimate custom action figure experience.

Available for pre-order at $24.99, with a planned release in July 2025.

The battlefield just got a whole lot more heroic! Boss Fight Studio's Hero H.A.C.K.S. Accord Paladin has arrived, bringing justice and might to the ongoing war between Accord and the Ascension Rebellion. Lance Steelblade was leading the charge, but the Knights of Accord found themselves outnumbered when the rebellion began. But strategy, skill, and sheer dedication to the cause have turned the tide as a squad of veteran knights launched a surprise assault, shattering Ascension forces before they even had a chance to prepare. These fearless warriors became legends, earning the title of Paladins and the honor of marching under their own banner.

Now, Boss Fight Studio brings these heroes to life with their latest 1/18 scale Hero H.A.C.K.S. release. These legendary knights are ready to join your collection at 4" tall and 25 points of articulation. The Accord Paladin is built for battle-ready poses with nicely detailed blue armor with interchangeable hands, a sword, and cape accessories. This figure is fully compatible with the Boss Fight Studio's H.A.C.K.S. system, allowing for customization between all of their figures. The Accord Paladin is priced at $24.99, pre-orders are already live with Boss Fight and a July 2025 release date.

Boss Fight Studio – Accord Paladin Hero H.A.C.K.S

"Prepare for battle with the Accord Paladin, a legendary knight from the epic struggle between Accord and Ascension. Part of the Boss Fight Studio's Hero H.A.C.K.S. series, this highly detailed 1:18 scale figure features 25 points of articulation, allowing for dynamic poses and intense battle stances. With premium sculpting and full customization options, this figure is the ultimate army builder for your collection. The Accord Paladin knight action features 25 points of articulation and comes with sword and coat accessories making this the ultimate army builder figure for your collection."

PRODUCT FEATURES

Approximately 4 inches tall

25 points of articulation for dynamic posing and battle-ready stances

Includes interchangeable hands, sword and cape accessories

Compatible with Boss Fight Studio's H.A.C.K.S. (Highly Articulated Character Kit System) system for interchangeability and customization

Blister-carded packaging

