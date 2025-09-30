Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Anakin Skywalker Embraces the Dark Side with New Star Wars 1/6 Figure

Hot Toys is ready to expand your collection with a brand new set of impressive 1/6 scale figures including a new Star Wars Anakin Skywalker

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith delivered one of the most emotional turning points in the saga, the fall of Anakin Skywalker. Torn between loyalty to the Jedi and fear of losing Padmé, Anakin is seduced by the dark side, saving Darth Sidious from death and becoming Darth Vader in a desperate attempt to save her. His heartbreaking duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi on the fiery planet Mustafar seals his fate, leaving him burned, broken, and reborn as a Sith. Hot Toys is now bringing this defining moment to life with their new 1/6th scale Star Wars Anakin Skywalker figure.

Return to Mustafar with this remarkable figure that features a hyper-realistic sculpt of Hayden Christensen. Anakin will also have swappable eye sets, including blue and Sith-yellow irises, to reflect Anakin's transformation into the Dark Side. His iconic Jedi outfit is featured here, and other accessories include red and blue lightsabers, swappable hairstyles, a rolling eyeball function, interchangeable hands, and a Mustafar Panning Droid display base with lava effects. This is a Star Wars figure fans have been waiting for, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but collectors can RSVP for one through Sideshow Collectibles right now.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 1/6 Anakin Skywalker Figure

"In Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the tale of Anakin Skywalker reaches its tragic climax on the volcanic planet of Mustafar, where his friendship with Obi-Wan Kenobi shatters into flames. It's a pivotal moment that marks Anakin's final descent into Darth Vader, making this a deeply emotional and iconic chapter in Star Wars history."

"Hot Toys is honored to present the 1/6th scale Anakin Skywalker™ Collectible Figure, a stunning tribute to Hayden Christensen's portrayal of the character. Crafted with exacting detail, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with two pairs of interchangeable separate rolling eyeballs and two styles of interchangeable fringe sculpts to reflect Anakin's evolving battle-worn expression. For the first time, collectors can switch between lifelike blue iris eyeballs and Sith yellow iris eyeballs to highlight his dramatic shift toward the dark side."

