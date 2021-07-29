Boss Fight Studio Reveals Their First The Umbrella Academy Figures

Umbrella Academy is one of those new television series that was a hit that no one was prepared for the demand. This Dark Horse Comics Netflix adaptation bright this nits story of child heroes and added a new family drama twist with remarkable fashion. With the growing popularity, no one really had collectibles out there, with Funko kicking things off first with their Pop Vinyls. Boss Fight Studio did announce that they did acquire the right to make Umbrella Academy action figures, and fans have patiently waiting to see the results.

Pre-orders have arrived for the first wave of Umbrella Academy figures with Vanya, Klaus, Diego, and Cha-Cha. They are all scared at 1/18th scale, feature some nice detail, articulation, and accessories. Diego comes with knives, Vanya comes with her violin, and Cha-Cha comes with. Briefcase, gun, and her pink cartoon mask. The Umbrella Academy Boss Fight Studio figures are priced at $29.99 and are up for pre-order right here. I assume we will see more of the family release later on, and I can not wait to see the packaging of these heroes.

"The Umbrella Academy action figures are here! Based on characters from the hit Netflix show, this lineup promises to delight fans. These highly articulated 1:18 scale figures allow you to pose the character to fit your imagination! This figure is H.A.C.K.S. compatible, allowing you to interchange parts from the wide range of figures and accessories available in the Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. universe."

Diego comes ready to showcase his extraordinary talents with his knife case and 3 removable knives, extra hands, extra head, removable secondary body harness, umbrella figure stand, and closed umbrella.

Vanya comes ready to showcase her extraordinary talent with violin and bow, extra violin playing hands, extra head, book, umbrella figure stand, and closed umbrella.

Cha-Cha comes ready to fight the siblings with her extra masked head, briefcase and capsule, two guns, and umbrella figure stand.

Klaus comes ready to showcase his extraordinary talents with his army vest, extra hands, extra head, whiskey bottle and flask, umbrella figure stand, and a closed umbrella.