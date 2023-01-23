Hell Arrives at Boss Fight Studio with New Court of the Dead Figures The hellish nightmare of the Court of the Dead franchise is back at Boss Fight Studios as a new set of 1:18 scale figures are the way

It seems like every company has its now original line of collectibles, like Mezco Toyz Rumble Society, Freddy Funko with Funko, and even the Court of the Dead with Sideshow Collectibles. The Court of the Dead series is a lot darker than the rest, as it is an untouched world of dark fantasy. Sideshow has an impressive line of statues for these original collectibles and has even reached out to deliver more. A partnership with Boss Fight Studio has allowed a new line of 1:18 scale figures to arrive that are highly detailed and highly articulated. Releasing as part of Boss Fight's popular Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. line, five new undead creatures have arisen. Each is priced at $32.99, each has its own back story, and all are compatible with the H.A.C.K.S. line allowing for customization with the figures. All of The Court of the Dead figures can be seen here, so allow the war of Heaven and Hell to come home.

The War Between Heaven and Hell Returns to Boss Fight Studio

"All of existence is mired in an endless battle between Heaven and Hell, waged for longer than anyone can remember. The war machines of both celestial realms turn on power stolen from mortal souls. Death himself is enslaved by the singular task of harvesting the dead, yet he years for a more noble purpose. Compelled by the plight of the mortals, Death creates the Court of the Dead. This unlikely council is intended to spark his rebellious ambition to set in motion a daring plan to end the war. Facing the forces of Heaven and Hell will not be easy."

"Death and his allies must not only defeat those mightier, but also tame their own destructive nature. To achieve their noble goal of peace and balance, they will have to… Rise… Conquer… Rule… From the imminently creative world of Court of the Dead come these 1:18 scale highly articulated action figures. This figure is H.A.C.K.S. compatible, allowing you to interchange parts from the wide range of figures and accessories available in the Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. universe."