PCS Collectibles Debuts Mini Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Statue Set

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back as PCS Collectibles steps into the sewers to bring a new and fun set of miniature statues to life

Cowabunga Dudes! PCS Collectibles is returning to the sewers with a brand new set of collectible statues. Coming to life from the hit animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, a new Mini Statue Four-Pack has been revealed. Everyone's favorite turtle brothers are back with some radical statues that capture their appearances from the cartoon. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans will be able to display Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo by themselves or all connected for one totally tubular display. The whole statue set stands at 12" tall, with Mikey shredding on his board and Donny, Leo, and Raph with their signature weapons at the ready. The PCS Collectibles Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mini Statue Four-Pack is priced at $79.99. This set is exactly what fans need, and it captures some nostalgia from an iconic era of cartoons without taking up too much space. Pre-orders are already live with a February 2024 release date! Pepperoni!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mini Statue Four-Pack

"Premium Collectibles Studio proudly presents the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles PVC Statue 4-Pack! Based on their appearance in the unforgettable animated series that ran throughout the 80's and 90's, the four bodacious brothers strike a pose in these highly detailed collectible statues that can be displayed as a single piece or individually. Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello show off their unique personalities and add a retro feel to your collection in this one-of-a-kind set. Get a foot up on the competition and add the TMNT 4-Pack to your collection today!"

Product Features

12 inches (30.48cm) at the highest point

Made of PVC

Based on the hit 80s TMNT animated series

Highly detailed

Combine all four statues to create a diorama

Box Contents

Leonardo statue

Donatello statue

Raphael statue

Michelangelo statue

