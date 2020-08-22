The Phantom Gets Hero H.A.C.K.S from Boss Fight Studio

The 1930's comic character The Phantom is back with new figures from Boss Fight Studio. Boss Fight has been on a hot streak lately with their 1/18th scale Hero H.A.C.K.S figure line with recent releases like Zorro and Flash Gordon. This time though, the 21st Phantom Kit Walker is back and better than ever. Accompanying him with this release is Julie Walker who shared the mantle of the 17th Phantom with her twin brother. Both figures are nicely detailed and will come with some nice accessories like holder belt, pistols, swords, and Julie will even get a secondary head featuring an unhooded look.

Fans of The Phantom will not want to miss out on these Boss Fight Studio figures. Boss Fight is doing something right with these classic characters as not many companies out there are hitting the fan base that they are. Each The Phantom Hero H.A.C.K.S Figure will be priced at $26.99 and pre-orders are already live for fans. The Phantom can be found located here while Julie Walker will be found here. Make sure you check out some of the other great Hero H.A.C.K.S figures headed our way as well.

The Phantom Lives Once Again with Boss Fight Studio

"Hero H.A.C.K.S. Phantom – The Ghost Who Walks comes alive in action figure form! Relying on his strength, intelligence, and the myth of immortality, this sleek and stunning figure is ready to fight forces of evil. Part of the Hero H.A.C.K.S. line, this figure is H.A.C.K.S. compatible, allowing you to interchange parts from the wide range of figures and accessories available in the Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. universe. These figures bring you through the ages. The first figure is the 21st Phantom – detailed, highly articulated, and ready to play and display! He comes with a holstered belt, pistols, sword, and figure stand for display."

"Hero H.A.C.K.S. Phantom – Julie Walker is ready to step into battle! Relying on her strength, intelligence, and the myth of immortality, this femme fatale is ready to fight the forces of evil. Part of the Hero H.A.C.K.S. line, this figure is H.A.C.K.S. compatible, allowing you to interchange parts from the wide range of figures and accessories available in the Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. universe. These figures bring you through the ages. Julie, part of the 17th Phantom series, is detailed, highly articulated, and ready to play and display! She comes with a holstered belt, pistols, sword, unhooded head, and figure stand for display."