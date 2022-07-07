Botanical Creativity Awaits with LEGO's New Floral Art Set

The LEGO Art Series has been pretty fun, and it is a unique series that gives Master Builders some LEGO Art. We have seen so many Art series with Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Elvis Presley, and Marilyn Monroe. It looks like the Art line continues with a more elegant and immersive Floral Art experience. Bold colors and your love for botanical creativity arrive with this 2,870 piece set with three floral choices to choose from. When fully assembled, the flower art comes in at 15.5" high and 10.5" wide and can be hung up with the included wall hooks. Flower lovers will have a blast building one of three sets and each one is explosive with color and will really make some noise in any collection. The LEGO Art Floral Set is priced at $79.99, pre-orders are set to arrive on August 1, 2022, and fans can find the set located right here.

"Open botanical creativity awaits in this LEGO® Art Floral Art (31207) wall kit. Bring bold colors and design possibilities into your home as you build. You can also let your imagination bloom with your own motif. Enjoy a zone of joyful zen filled with flowers, peace and stress relief as you click each piece into place. 1 picture, 3 choices, many artistic possibilities. Open the box and discover the creative options inside. Choose the flowers and color variants, then design, create and show them off. Finish the art with a brick-built frame in white, then display it with pride on a wall or shelf."

"Welcome to your zone of creativity. Welcome to LEGO sets for adults. A space to relax and build detailed decor pieces that pay homage to the worlds of art, nature, entertainment, travel, gaming, sports, science, technology, motorsports and history."

Flowers everywhere – Bring nature inside and celebrate all the colors as you build this LEGO® Art Floral Art (31207) set, with 3 floral motifs to choose from and endless customization options

Made to show off – This immersive 2,870-piece LEGO® passion project includes 6 brick baseplates, a brick-built frame, color palette, brick remover and 2 hanger elements

A passion for design – Celebrate a love of flowers and joyful colors that express your personal taste and make a LEGO® art piece to display with pride anywhere

Explore the colors – Enter a realm of zen-like relaxation and joy-filled focus as you create your floral artwork in the colors of your choice that best match your home's interior style

Enjoy your creativity – Choose your flower motif and background colors, then change it up when the mood strikes. It's your personal touch for any space

Give as a gift – This LEGO® Art set measures over 15.5 in. (40 cm) high and 10.5 in. (27 cm) wide and can be given as a giftfor you or anyone who loves flowers or colorful, hands-on projects