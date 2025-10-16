Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Bradley "Big Lob" Sanders Shoots His Shot with Hasbro's G.I. Joe

Expand your collection of the world’s greatest heroes as Hasbro reveals new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures are on the way

Article Summary Bradley “Big Lob” Sanders joins the G.I. Joe Classified Series with a modern 6-inch action figure update.

Big Lob features a classic athletic design, military details, and is fully loaded with themed accessories.

Figure includes basketball hand, knife, grenades, specialized launcher, rifle, and pistol for dynamic play.

Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse alongside Dark-Energon Infected Cobra Miners collectible figures.

Bradley "Big Lob" Sanders is a G.I. Joe character who first appeared in 1987 with G.I. Joe: The Movie. He was recruited into the "Rawhides" program for his unique style and athletic background, and now he is coming to the G.I. Joe Classified Series. Originally a standout in sports, mainly basketball, Big Lob brings precision and flair to the battlefield with his athletic ability and sick grenade throws. Over time, he became the team's infantry grenadier and a public affairs specialist, and he is now ready to save the day once again with Hasbro.

Now, arriving as part of the G.I. Joe Classified Series, Big Lob gets a modern update, capturing both military and sports vibes. This classic-inspired design is renewed for today's combat, and he comes with a nice set of accessories like an alternate hand with a basketball, knife, grenade, "alley-oop" grenade launcher, "fadeaway" rifle, and a pistol. The figure is available for pre-order via Hasbro Pulse at $27.99 alongside the arrival of the Dark-Energon Infected Cobra Miners, which have been unleashed onto the city.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #189, Bradley "Big Lob" Sanders

YO JOE! G.I. JOE EXPLODES INTO A LARGER-THAN-LIFE ERA WITH 6 INCH ACTION FIGURES: The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the retro toy figures fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch (150 mm) scale with premium deco and detailing

CLASSIC BRADLEY "BIG LOB" SANDERS-INSPIRED DESIGN: Features a classic design updated to bring the G.I. Joe Grenadier and Reservist into the modern era and 8 accessory pieces inspired by the character's appearance as a Rawhide in G.I. Joe: The Movie

COLLECTIBLE WINDOWED PACKAGING: #189 in the Classified Series sequence. The window-box display showcases the figure along with accessory loadout, figure-specific File Card Icons, gorgeous original character artwork, and dynamic digital renders

KNOWING IS HALF THE BATTLE: Look for other G.I. Joe figures and toys to build your roster of heroes and Cobra villains (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

