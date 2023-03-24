Break Waves with Mattel's New Masters of the Universe Mer-Man Masters of the Universe fans have received quite a remarkable gift as new collectibles are arriving from Mattel throughout 2023

Mattel was never planning on stopping their Masters of the Universe lines and has recently showcased an entire 2023 catalog. Both Origins and Masterverse lines will be getting some brand-new releasing, which is fantastic. One of those new releases is a brand new Classic Version of Mer-Man for the popular 7" Masterverse line. Mer-Man is a signature villain in the world of Masters of the Universe, and they did get some updated designs or the popular Netflix animated Revelation series. However, it looks like Mattel is bringing back some classic designs, and Mer-Man is back and ready for action. This deadly foe is ready to take on He-Man and will feature two pairs of hands, an iconic sword, and removable chest armor. If you love classic Mer-Man then this figure is for you pre-orders are live right here for $23.99, and he is set for a Q3 2023 release.

Mer-Man Rules the Seas of Eternia with Mattel

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more! The Masterverse action figure line brings the MOTU characters to life at 7 inches tall. Designed with 30 points of articulation and the exacting attention to detail that collectors will love, each come with themed accessories to enable epic storytelling and colorful displays. This figure makes a great gift to start or build a MOTU collection. Colors and decorations may vary."

Product Features

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Masters of the Universe characters

Part of the Masterverse line

Over 30 points of articulation

Box Contents

Mer-Man figure

2 Alternate pairs of hands

Chest armor

Sword