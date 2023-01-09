Bring Home Some Winter Comfort with Our New Years Gift Guide A new year has arrived and it is time to sit back and relax the rest of these winter months with clothes from RSVLTS, music, and games.

The new year has finally begun, and most, that means we have more months of winter to get through. Cold temperatures mean it is time to kick back, enjoy those Christmas gifts, and cozy up inside. To help pass the time until summer, we have rounded up some of the best non-collectibles to bring home with some of that Christmas money. Staying warm and comfy is the theme behind this list, from listening to your favorite tunes in style and adding some marvelous fashion to the arcade games and the best blanket you will ever need. Everything kicks off with the latest release from the hit clothing company RSVLTS.

Marvel Comics Meets Lumberjacks with RSVLTS New Flannels

RSVLTS has just dropped their newest Marvel Comics apparel collection with some beautifully crafted BorlandFlex Flannels. These beautifully crafted long sleeve shirts are exactly what fans need for the winter months. Each design is backed with color, along with some fun Marvel Comics Easter Eggs throughout. Four shirts were revealed for the line with Scarlet Witch, Thor, Loki, and Black Panther. RSVLTS even has the design of each hit comic character on the side seam, allowing fans to really wear their fandom. All of these flannels are up for purchase right now here, and be sure to check out all of the other marvelous apparel they have to offer to change your look this new year.

Sit Back and Relax with Pure Sound Lab Headphones

Winter months mean a lot of indoor time for a toy collector that needs more time with toy photography, organizing, and much more. We have covered plenty of headphones in the past, and these new ones are truly something special with Puro Sound Labs PuroPro Hybrid. This family-run business has created headphones that help protect your hearing with comfort and style. These over-ear headphones dish out two different frequencies to help prevent future hearing loss as well as keep the experience full and noise canceling. I have loved wearing PuroPros, and it is my new go-to headphone with the built-in microphone; they are great for work and gaming, Puro Sound Labs protects your ears future with some fantastic headphones that you will be glad you own and wear for the winter. They come in a wooden box, and their own protective case, and you can find your own pair here.

Numskull's Quarter Arcades Bring Back 80s Nostalgia

Nostalgia is a big part of collecting lately, and Numskull keeps it alive with their Quarter Arcade Machines. These beauties take fans back to simpler times with original 80's glory, with impressive detail, and at a quarter of the size. Each of these arcade machines is made of wood and metal materials, along with an impressive array of authentic materials keeping these machines as authentic as you can get. A nice variety of icon games have been captured in this format with Dig Dug Pac-Man, Galaga, Bubble Bobble, Ms. Pac-Man, and Galaxian. Numskull even has some 2023 releases to look forward to, with Space Invaders I and II landing on Earth in August. All of these Quarter Arcade Machines can be found right here and are available at a variety of retailers!