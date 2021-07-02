Build-A-Bear Reveals New Star Wars Plushes With Jawa and Loth Cat

Build-A-Bear Workshop is traveling to the far reaches of the galaxy as they reveal not one but two new Star Wars plushes. The Jawa and the Loth Cat are getting the stuffed animal treatment giving fans some iconic Star Wars creatures. The Jawa has been popular since A New Hope and even return in The Mandalorian as the Offworld Jawa. This plush feature that cut bear appearance but will have a 5 in 1 soundbox showcasing some iconic phrases from the film. The Jaws will also come with a blaster accessor to help him track down and droid for savage and protect your Star Wars collection.

Up next, we have the lovable and widely popular Loth Cat from the hit animated series Star Wars: Rebels. This creature also made a return in the Mandalorian, and fans have been dying to get a plush version of the feline ever since. Galaxy' Edge has had some, but adding them to Build-A-Bear Workshop will help them hit collectors' hands with ease. Both of these figures are currently online exclusives, and the Jawa with 5-in-1 Sound and Blaster is priced at $58.00 and can be found here. The Loth Cat, on the other hand will have two bundles with the standard for $29.00 here and the Sound version that includes The Mandalorian theme song for $37.00 here.

"Utinni! You won't have to scavenge to get a big hug from this Jawa™! This plush humanoid has black fur and menacing yellow eyes, plus it comes with its red robe and blaster included. It features a 5-in-1 sound chip so you can hear the distinct sounds of the Tatooine™ tribe at the press of its paw. Collectors will love both the STAR WARS™ and The Mandalorian™ logos on this Jawa's black paw pads! "

"Loth-cats are friendly creatures with excellent hunting abilities. Native to the planet Lothal, this cute Loth-cat inspired plush has brown striped fur with black paws and large, horn-shaped ears. Both the STAR WARS™ and The Mandalorian™ logos are featured on its paw pads to make an awesome gift for fans of the series. Fans will love to press the Loth-cat's paw to hear the theme song from The Mandalorian™!"