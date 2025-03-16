Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: big bad toy store, fresh monkey fiction, Operation: Monster Force

Build a Sleepwalker Army with Big Bad's Operation: Monster Force

Big Bad Workshop uncovers their latest Operation: Monster Force figures to fight the things that go bump in the night

Article Summary Operation: Monster Force delivers high-quality, unique 1/12 scale action figures for avid collectors.

Introducing the Sleepwalker Aerial Assault Trooper with jetpacks, beam weapons, and swappable components.

Equipped with Dr. Caligari's "Xeiss Sleeping Agent," these troopers are relentless, pain-free fighting machines.

Kiloworg head sculpt adds werewolf power to your army, enhancing both style and combat capabilities.

Third-party toy lines like Savage Crucible, Operation: Monster Force and Mythic Legions have surged in popularity over the past few years. They are offering collectors a more unique and high-quality action figure collectible that is outside the mainstream toy industry. These independent lines are redefining the market by focusing on intricate sculpting, extensive articulation, and deep world-building, catering to fans who crave original and detailed designs. One of which is Bog Bad Workshop and Fresh Monkey Fiction's new Operation: Monster Force 1/12 scale line. This series reinvents classic horror icons as part of a military battle against supernatural threats.

The war rages on as Season 2 goes strong, and a new soldier arrives with the Sleepwalker Aerial Assault Trooper. These unstoppable killing machines feel no pain, and they will follow orders with no question. They can now be added to your own Operation: Monster Force army. These Aerial Troopers feature jetpacks, beam weapons, swappable hands, and attachable weapon parts. Big Bad even included a Kiloworg head sculpt to add a more beastly style to this soldier, bringing some werewolf power to your ranks. The Operation: Monster Force Sleepwalker Aerial Trooper is priced at $36.99 with a Q2 2025 release, and pre-orders are live on Big Bad Toy Store.

Operation: Monster Force S2 – Sleepwalker Aerial Assault Trooper

"The Sleepwalkers are Dr Caligari's personal army, and now operate at the behest of the Forgotten King. Each soldier is equipped with a respirator which pumps a regulated supply of Dr. Caligari's "Xeiss Sleeping Agent", keeping them in a somnambulistic state. They are still alive, but in essence they are walking and fighting in a dream state. As long as his soldiers are breathing it, they feel no pain and follow his orders without question."

"The Kiloworg were once soldiers of fortune, kidnapped by Dr. Tannis Rand and subjected to the Salve of the Beast – an ancient ointment used to create the first werewolf. It has made them into devastating killing machines. A single Kiloworg in its werewolf state is more than a one-on-one match with any member of Monster Force's Delta Red. On the night of a full moon, they may even be capable of defeating Dracula himself."

