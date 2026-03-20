Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Jaguar, Buzzsaw, & Ratbat Drop A Beat with New Transformers Set

The battle between Autobots and Decepticons continue with Hasbro with new Transformers Takara Tomy releases

Article Summary Takara Tomy releases a new Transformers set: Jaguar, Buzzsaw, and Ratbat Decepticon cassettes

Each figure transforms from cassette to beast mode—panther, condor, and bat—in anime-accurate colors

Fully articulated for dynamic poses, all three tapes fit inside the chest of MPG-19 Soundwave

Pre-orders available now, bringing premium collectibles and accessories for Transformers fans

Your Soundwave collection is about to crack up some power up as a new Takara Tomy Transformers set is here. Jaguar, Buzzsaw, and Ratbat are cassette-sized Decepticons who serve under Soundwave. Like other cassette bots, they transform into small tapes that can be deployed from Soundwave's chest, allowing for stealth, reconnaissance, and the occasional surprise attacks. Jaguar, aka Ravage, transforms into a sleek mechanical panther and specializes in espionage.

Buzzsaw transforms into a condor, perfect for aerial surveillance, while Ratbat transforms into a bat, necessary for scouting missions. All three Decepticons have been faithfully brought to life in anime-accurate colors, and each can convert into their cassette modes. All three can fit inside the chest of Takara Tomy's MPG-19 Soundwave, which will be a treat for any fan. Pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse for the Transformers Takara Tomy MPG-22 Jaguar, Buzzsaw, & Ratbat set for $84.99, with an April 6, 2026, end date.

Transformers Takara Tomy MPG-22 Jaguar, Buzzsaw, & Ratbat

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to a build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

All 3 Transformers figures can convert between cassette mode and robot beast: spy saboteur Jaguar becomes a jaguar bot, aerial saboteur Buzzsaw becomes a bird bot, and scout Ratbat becomes a bat bot.

Articulation allows for dynamic poses and display options: Jaguar has moveable legs, neck, and tail. Buzzsaw has moveable head, legs, and head sensor. Ratbat has moveable wings.

In cassette mode, Transformers action figures can fit in chest of MPG-19 Soundwave (sold separately, subject to availability). Figures can also fit inside included barrier cases.

In bot-beast mode, Buzzsaw and Ratbat figures can be attached to the arm or shoulder of MPG-19 Soundwave.

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