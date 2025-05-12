Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Marvel Comics, Sideshow Collectibles, x-men

Sideshow Unveils New X-Men Archangel (X-Force Variant) Statue

Archangel is back with a new X-Force Variant Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectibles that stands 28.75” tall

Article Summary Sideshow unveils a limited X-Force Variant Archangel Premium Format Figure for X-Men collectors.

Statue stands 28.75” tall, features detailed metallic wings, and comes in Archangel’s black X-Force suit.

Based on Warren Worthington III’s transformation as Apocalypse’s Horseman of Death in Marvel Comics.

This exclusive release is limited to just 225 pieces, priced at $850, and available via retailer exclusive.

After being transformed by Apocalypse into his Horseman of Death, the X-Men's Angel was genetically altered. This new version of the popular X-Men gained new razor-sharp metallic wings and a far more ruthless personality. After the events done by Apocalypse, Warren finds himself joining X-Force, a covert black-ops team led by Wolverine, with the task of taking on darker missions. Marvel Comics fans can now build up their X-Force team with Sideshow Collectibles as they have unveiled their new Archangel Premium Format (X-Force Variant) statue. Coming in at a whopping 28.75" tall, Archangel is featured in his sleek black and silver X-Suit as he stands on a base of demonic bones. His metallic wings and blue skin are nicely crafted right off the pages of Marvel Comics, and he is ready for his next mission. This special X-Force Archangel is limited to only 225 pieces, is priced at $850, and will be a retailer exclusive.

X-Men – Archangel (X-Force Variant) Premium Format Figure

"Savior, killer, harbinger of hope or destruction. The Archangel Premium Format Figure measures 28.75" tall, 16.8" wide, and 13.37" deep as Warren Worthington III hovers above a pile of infernal skulls. With his razor-sharp metal wings folded around his body like armor, Apocalypse's lethal henchman surveys a battlefield rife with monsters and death. He is unstoppable as an instrument of evil — but his ascension came at the cost of his fall from grace."

"This fully sculpted X-Men collectible depicts Warren Worthington III after his transformation into the Eternal One's Horseman of Death and enlistment into a killing squad known as the X-Force. He wears his silver and black cowl and costume over blue skin, the color change brought on by the resurfacing of his alternate persona. Stripped of his own wings, four sets of poisonous blades instead protrude from Archangel's back and shoulders as he flies above a base created from demonic bones."

