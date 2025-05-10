Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Animal Crossing, lego

Build Goldie's Cozy House with New LEGO Animal Crossing Set

The world of Animal Crossing comes to life once again as LEGO is back with a new selection of themed construction sets

Article Summary LEGO unveils Goldie's Cozy House set, bringing beloved Animal Crossing villagers to life in brick form.

The 149-piece set features Goldie's buildable home, complete with bed, piano, and picnic table accessories.

Goldie's Cozy House set includes fun items like a croissant, pear, mail, and even a cute snail figure.

Perfect for kids 6+ and Animal Crossing fans, the set releases August 2025 at an affordable $22.99 price point.

In Animal Crossing, villagers aren't just neighbors, they're friends, confidants, and sometimes even rivals. Each villager comes with a unique personality, catchphrase, and backstory, turning every island into a lively, ever-changing social landscape. From the peppy enthusiasm of characters like Rosie to the cranky but lovable villagers like Apollo, players form strong emotional bonds with their favorites. From hosting birthday parties and celebrating milestones, villagers are a very important part of the Animal Crossing experience.

This is why LEGO has been releasing some of the best collectibles for the beloved Nintendo game, with their impressive set that focus on the villagers rather than the host characters. A new set is coming soon, delivering a new villager to your collection with the LEGO Goldie's Cozy House set. Coming in at 149 pieces, this delightful release features Goldie with a buildable house with a bed and piano inside. She also gets a picnic table to help with breakfast fun and some mail to read. This simple Goldie LEGO set is expected to arrive in August 2025 and will be priced at $22.99.

LEGO Animal Crossing – Goldie's Cozy House

"If you're looking for a small Nintendo® LEGO® set for girls and boys aged 6 years old and up, this Goldie's Cozy House (77058) building toy features a much-loved character from the Animal Crossing™ video game series. This creative playset makes a great gift for fans of Animal Crossing, building toys and cute dogs."

"The set includes a minifigure of an adorable dog, Goldie, and a buildable house containing a bed and a piano. Outside is a picnic table where kids can role-play breakfast time with a croissant, pear and a drink. Other play possibilities are inspired by Goldie's mailbox and a snail standing on a rock. Young builders can also enjoy digital building fun with the LEGO® Builder app, where they can zoom in and rotate models in 3D. Set contains 149 pieces."

