Watch Out for Facehuggers with RSVLTS First-Ever Alien Collection

No one can hear you scream in space and now at RSVLTS as they unveil their latest button-down collection for Alien

Article Summary RSVLTS unveils an Alien collection with rare button-downs, tees, and hats.

Inspired by Ridley Scott's 1979 horror classic, these designs evoke cosmic dread.

Features standout shirts like Perfect Organism and Free Hugs Roper.

Available in sizes XS-4XL at RSVLTS.com; get geared up before they're gone.

Just when you thought it was safe to check your closet, something bursts out of it as RSVLTS is dripping with new cosmic horror. Watch out for Facehuggers as RSVLTS is back as they have officially launched their first-ever collection inspired by Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror classic, Alien. This limited-edition collection crash-lands with a chest-bursting bang, featuring seven out-of-this-world button-down shirts, three crewneck t-shirts, and two hats. Each one is designed to channel the creeping dread and sleek terror of the Xenomorph's cinematic debut.

This collection is loaded with an eerie atmosphere with Hatching Horrors and Containment Breach, which captures the hidden horrors of space. Other releases, like Xenolife and No One Can Hear You Scream, add fun yet cartoony elements to the Alien franchise. For some true space horror, RSVLTS has delivered The Perfect Organism button-down, capturing the power and glory of the Xenomorph in comfy Kunuflex fashion. Lastly, the Stages of Fear button-down captures the life cycle captures other iconic Alien creatures like the Facehugger and Chestburster. These shirts aren't just fashion statements; they're survival gear for the stylish sci-fi horror fan, and the fun does not stop there.

Another highlight of this collection is the Free Hugs Roper, which adds some embodied Facehuggers to the button-down and ALIEN added to the back. The Wild West is about to meet some encounters of the third kind with this delicious treat; just be sure to keep your mouth closed. If that was not enough, the t-shirts serve up more eerie elements of the Alien franchise, with Colonial Marine recruitment, creepy Xenomorph vibes, and even a Weyland Yutani beer company. All of these button-downs and crewnecks can be enhanced with the two Alien hats, also released from RSVLTS. Honor the horror of the Xenomorph with this impressive collection that is offered in classic (unisex) sizes from XS to 4XL. The entire collection is already live on RSVLTS.com, so get yours before it is too late.

