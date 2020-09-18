Star Wars Fans Can Vote on Next Galaxy's Edge Legacy Saber

The power has been put into Star Wars fan's hands as Disney Parks opens up a fan vote for Galaxy's Edge. The vote is to have fans pick the next Legacy Lightsaber Collection that will head to Dok Ondar's Den of Antiquities. 12 lightsabers are already offered in the shop and fans have a choice of 6 sabers to choose from. Starting it off first is two from the Skywalker Saga with Anakin Skywalker's from Attack of the Clones and Qui-Gon Jinn from The Phantom Menace. Each of these are well known and already has a nice fan base but we have already see these many times before. The following 4 are from the extended Star Wars universe as the next two get animated from Star Wars: Rebels. Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger are back and their animated sabers can come to life if fans vote right. I personally would love to see these come to life and Star Wars fans have not received the new Ezra green saber. Finally, we jump into the Star Wars gaming world with the Cal Kestis lightsaber from Jedi: Fallen Order and Lord Corvax from Vader Immortal. These designs are pretty badass and the games have been massive hits since their release. Fans have already been asking to get a Cal Kestis saber since the games launched so I would not be surprised if he is the winner. Fans can cast their votes and you can check out more news coming out of Galaxy's Edge here.

