Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's King Kordax Arrives from McFarlane

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has arrived at McFarlane Toys with a brand new set of DC Multiverse figures from the sevens seas

Kordax is a lesser-known but intriguing Aquaman villain from the depths of DC Comics. It appears he will be making a live-action appearance in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, giving this D-List character a new light with an updated backstory. In the comics, Kordax has a dark and chaotic past that is deeply entwined with the previous kings of Atlantis. While not much is known about him for live-action, McFarlane Toys is bringing him to life with a new DC Multiverse figure. Some traits from the comics stay true to King Kordax who was born with an unfavorable appearance o The Trench. This updated version has a more realistic and "Destiny-like" look, with some ceremonial armor and the mysterious Black Trident! It is unclear if King Kordax is a ruler of the present or the past but Aquaman will want to be wary as he does have the power to control marine life and manipulate their minds. His thirst for power can be obtained in October 2023 with the new wave of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom for $19.99. Pre-orders are live right here and be sure to check out the other figures in the wave with Black Manta, Aquaman, Storm, and more!

King Kordax Holds the Power of the Black Trident

"A huge brute and a true conqueror, Kordax dons ceremonial armor and wields a powerful, magical dark energy that could ultimately prove deadly to both sea and surface dwellers. Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

King Kordax includes trident and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

